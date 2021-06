DENVER (AP) — Colorado authorities have identified two people who died in a small plane crash south of Denver as a husband and wife from Jonesboro, Georgia.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office says 65-year-old Kathleen Velazco and 73-year-old Antenor Velazco were killed when their single-engine propeller plane struck an electrical line on approach to Centennial Airport and crashed in a large field on Wednesday.