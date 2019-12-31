Victim in parking dispute calls Westport principal a ‘loose cannon’

WATERBURY — The man involved in a parking dispute with a Westport middle school principal hesitated Monday when a judge asked him if he would like to drop the case.

“I don’t know her, but based on what happened, she’s a bit of a loose cannon,” the 71-year-old man said.

However, Waterbury Superior Court Judge Frank Iannotti cited Kris Szabo’s clean criminal record and good job history as reasons why the case will likely not move forward.

“It seems to me this is about two decent people who in the moment didn’t see eye to eye,” Iannotti said, adding he doesn’t think Szabo is a bad person.

The state’s attorney agreed Monday to not pursue the case, but was not ready to dismiss it. If nothing else happens, the case will be officially dismissed in 13 months. Szabo’s attorney can also apply for it to be dismissed sooner.

Szabo, 49, of Southbury, was charged with second-degree breach of peace on Nov. 27 for allegedly striking the man several times after he verbally confronted her for parking in a “no-parking” area in Southbury, according to a state police report.

However, Szabo’s attorney, John McDonald, of Kernan, Scully & McDonald, previously told a judge that the victim claimed he was never slapped.

The victim did not give specifics about the incident when he appeared Monday in state Superior Court in Waterbury, but said he was shocked when it happened.

The man said he respects Szabo for her job as an educator, but told the judge she should receive counseling.

Iannotti described Szabo as someone who has excelled at her job, has a history of good character and is remorseful for the incident. He said he also learned Szabo was already in counseling, though didn’t explain the type or reason for the counseling.

“She acted out of control and out of character,” Iannotti said.

Szabo apologized to the judge and to the victim.

“I’m sorry about the whole situation,” she turned and said to the victim.

McDonald said following the court hearing that a state police report of the incident “will paint a much different picture” than the original statement released to the media.

Hearst Connecticut Media has requested a copy of the report from the state police.

Westport Public Schools placed Szabo on administrative leave this month, one day after her arrest was publicized in the media.

John Bayers, director of human resources for the school district, could not be reached Monday about whether Szabo will be reinstated.

Szabo has been an educator for more than 25 years and was hired as principal of Coleytown Middle School in 2004.

