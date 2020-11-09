Vermont sees highest 1-day COVID case jump since April

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are calling on residents to redouble their efforts to observe health guidance as the state is working to clamp down on the largest spike in transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 since spring.

Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine are urging Vermonters to observe the guidance so they can protect themselves and others — and to help keep Vermont’s economy and schools open.

In addition, everyone is being asked to avoid unnecessary travel, including for the upcoming holidays, and to limit the size of gatherings.

The state is now strongly urging that any private social gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people from a limited number of trusted households.

On Sunday, the Health Department reported 43 new positive cases of the virus, the highest one-day total since April. On Saturday, Vermont reported the first COVID-19 fatality since late July.

Some of the new cases are associated with current outbreaks, while others are scattered throughout various communities. Many of the cases are being traced back to social gatherings where masking and physical distancing break down.