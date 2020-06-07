Vermont seeks input on public lands management plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is seeking public input on a new long-range management plan for the Worcester Range Management Unit, one of the state's largest uninterrupted forest blocks.

The unit, which includes thousands of acres of forest as well as more than 500 acres (202 hectares) of wetlands, includes Mount Hunger, Stowe Pinnacle, Moss Glen Falls, Mount Elmore and Mount Worcester.

The plan serves as a guide for land management and typically lasts for 20 years, the agency said. The state said it's seeking input to get a better understanding of the public interest in and use of state-owned lands.

The public can submit input through an online survey. Comments may also be emailed.