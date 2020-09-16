Vermont lawmakers reach deal on marijuana sales, taxation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Lawmakers from the Vermont House and Senate have reached a deal on a bill that would allow for the legal sale of marijuana, as well as taxation on those sales.

The three House members of the conference committee agreed Tuesday to drop language that would have prevented advertising for cannabis-related businesses, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

The senators on the committee agreed to a House proposal collecting fees from cannabis licensees and distributing proceeds to towns hosting such entities.

“It’s not perfect,” said state Sen. Dick Sears, a Bennington Democrat who led the Senate side of the conference committee. “There’s a lot of compromise, a lot of give and take on both sides to get to a place where we could reach agreement.”

The possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana was legalized in 2018, but there has been no way to buy or sell it legally or tax sales.

The conference committee report could be finalized Wednesday. The legislation would then go to the House and Senate for up or down votes.

If it passes the Legislature it would go to the desk of Gov. Phil Scott. It’s unclear if the governor would sign it.