Vermont had 6,450 child care slots in 1st week of school

Vermont now has 24 child care hub programs that will serve about 73 different site locations for children during remote learning days at their schools, according to Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

During this first week of school, active hubs had the capacity for 6,450 slots and, as of Monday, 3,484 of those slots were filled, he said. Applications were in process for 14 potential additional hubs. The state is seeking other sites in locations where it’s been been unsuccessful in finding them, in Randolph, Manchester and surrounding towns, Grand Isle County and in towns around St. Albans, including Swanton, he said.

“Ultimately, we think we’ll be up to 9,000 slots,” he said.

“If schools go back to five-days a week in-person learning we’re probably going to reduce this,” he said.

_____

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday for a statewide total to date of 1,661. One person was hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and the total number of deaths has remained at 58 for over a month.