Vermont governor urges people not to be used as 'pawns'

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday urged Vermonters who are considering joining protests in the run-up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden not to be used as “pawns” by extremists who are trying to undermine democracy and overthrow the government.
The Republican governor, speaking at one of his regular news briefings, said he and the state's law enforcement community are aware that extremists have called for armed protests in all 50 state capitals this Sunday and on Jan. 20, inauguration day.