Vermont: $75M more for restaurants, lodging hurt by pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is allocating $75 million to help businesses and lodging establishments hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee also has approved nearly $6.5 million to help Vermonters who need help paying their rent.

The grants will provide relief to food and accommodations businesses that lost revenues between March and September, with a cap of up to $300,000.

The Joint Fiscal Committee, made up of leaders from the House and Senate’s finance panels, has the authority to approve or reject proposals from the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott for allocating money from federal COVID-19 relief funds that must be spent by the end of the year.

“We don’t have enough money to make everyone whole," said state Sen. Ann Cummings, a Democrat. "So we’re trying the best we can to find a way to keep everybody afloat."'