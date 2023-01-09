Venezuela orders arrest of exiled lawmakers fighting Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's socialist government has ordered the arrest of three exiled former lawmakers at the forefront of renewed efforts to unseat President Nicolas Maduro.

Dinorah Figuera leads an a ll-female team selected last week by fellow opposition politicians to lead the National Assembly that was voted into office in 2015. The opposition-controlled assembly is widely considered the South American nation's last democratically elected institution, and although its five year mandate ended in late 2020, it continues to function as a symbolic shadow to Maduro's rubber-stamping National Assembly.