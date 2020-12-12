Venezuela opposition holds 'consultation' to bolster support SCOTT SMITH, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 12:23 a.m.
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Adversaries of Nicolás Maduro are inviting Venezuelans to voice their frustrations in a survey wrapping up Saturday days after the governing party won congressional elections boycotted by the opposition, which called the vote a fraudulent maneuver aimed at consolidating the president's power.
Politician Juan Guaidó, who leads the campaign as head of the outgoing National Assembly, is urging Venezuelans to weigh in via cellphone apps or at in-person polling places in Venezuela, other Latin American nations, the U.S. and Europe.