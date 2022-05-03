Vegas police: Body found in barrel was of man who was shot May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 1:38 p.m.
This photo taken Monday, April 25, 2022, by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top of Lake Mead drinking water Intake No. 1 above the surface level of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. The intake is the uppermost of three in the deep, drought-stricken lake that provides Las Vegas with 90% of its drinking water supply. (Southern Nevada Water Authority via AP)
Southern Nevada Water Authority maintenance mechanics install a spacer flange after removing an energy dissipator at the Low Lake Level Pumping Station (L3P3) at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, outside of Las Vegas. The water supply for Las Vegas has marked a milestone, with the start of pumping through a new facility drawing water for some 2.4 million residents and 40 million tourists from deeper in Lake Mead and the dropping of the drought-depleted surface level falls below the first of three intakes at the crucial Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police believe a body found inside a barrel in the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead was that of a man who had been shot.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer also said Tuesday that shoes worn by the man were manufactured in the middle and late 1970s, indicating that the killing likely occurred between the middle 1970s and early 1980s, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.