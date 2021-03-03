Vegas-area schools post video aimed at student mental health

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School and elected officials in Nevada acknowledged the mental and emotional strain the coronavirus pandemic has had on children, releasing a suicide-prevention public service announcement on Wednesday that reminds kids they are not alone.

In separate videos produced in English and Spanish, Clark County School District administrators and bipartisan lawmakers take turns telling “the amazing students of Nevada” to reach out to a teacher, school counselor or principal if they feel concerned about their safety or someone else.