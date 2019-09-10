Vancouver City Council hears local opioid deaths fall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The latest report from Vancouver's contracted ambulance company showed opioid overdoses in the region appear to be dropping so far in 2019 compared with the year prior.

The Columbian reports that during an annual report from American Medical Response, Dr. Lynn Wittwer, Clark County medical program director, reported that ambulance first responders reported 243 possible opioid calls in 2018. From January to June 2019, that number dropped to 76 calls — on track for far fewer opioid overdose responses this year.

That's not true of the rest of the state, where the number of EMS opioid responses are on track to surpass last year. Washington's first responders have logged 3,221 opioid overdoses as of June. If that rate continues, 2019's opioid responses will exceed 2018's total of 5,547 calls.