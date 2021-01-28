Vaccine factory inspected amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca SAMUEL PETREQUIN and RAF CASERT Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 5:54 a.m.
1 of5 A view of the AstraZeneca office building in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The European Union's dispute with AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies intensified Wednesday as the drugmaker defended itself against claims that it had reneged on contractual commitments and the two sides sparred over plans for further talks. Mark Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 European Commissioner in charge of Health Stella Kyriakides speaks during an online press conference on AstraZeneca at European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP) Olivier Hoslet/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 European Commissioner in charge of Health Stella Kyriakides removes her face mask during an online press conference on AstraZeneca at European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP) Olivier Hoslet/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Pedestrians, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, walk past the EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The European Union and drugmaker AstraZeneca sparred Wednesday over a delay in coronavirus vaccine deliveries as the deepening dispute raises concerns about the increasing competition for limited supplies of shots needed to vaccinate populations and end the global pandemic. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 A healthcare worker shows a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 under a tent where people are getting vaccinated at the "Clinica da Familia Estacio de Sa" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian health authorities announced Thursday they have inspected a pharmaceutical factory in Belgium to find out whether expected delays in the deliveries of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine are due to production issues.
The European Commission had asked the Belgian government to inspect the factory amid a heated public dispute between the 27-nation bloc and the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker. EU officials are under tremendous political pressures because the bloc's vaccine rollout has been much slower than that of Israel or Britain.
Written By
SAMUEL PETREQUIN and RAF CASERT