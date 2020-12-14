Vaccine arrives in SC; schools roll back in-person learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some frontline health care workers in South Carolina received vaccinations for COVID-19 on Monday as the state looks to quickly distribute its first shipments of the vaccine.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it received its first allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Monday. The agency anticipates nearly 43,000 doses to arrive by Wednesday, with an expected 200,000 to 300,000 doses by the end of the year. Critical health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be first in line to receive the vaccine.