Vaccine appointments now being taken for 75 years and older

Roughly 277,000 Connecticut residents who are 75 years and older were allowed Thursday to begin making appointments online or via telephone for their COVID-19 vaccinations, with plans in the works to eventually phase in people 65 and older and anyone 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them of greater risk of contracting the disease.
With reports of high call volume and busy website traffic on the first day of appointments on the state's platform, officials repeatedly urged people to remain patient, especially in the coming weeks and months as the newly expanded Phase 1B — the second phase of Connecticut's vaccination program — rolls out in different stages. The entire group is estimated to include more than 1.3 million people and it's unclear when people aside from those in the 75 years and older group can begin making appointments.