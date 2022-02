RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The plastic dividers that have separated lawmakers in the Virginia Senate in the name of COVID-19 prevention are coming down.

Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar and other members of the Senate staff were working to remove the tall, shiny barriers from the chamber after Monday's floor session concluded. The plastic panels that separated lawmakers' desks, which Republicans had complained amounted to cages, were being disassembled and carried out.