VOTE today in Wilton

There was a steady voter turnout at the District 2 polling center at Cider Mill School on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Wilton, Conn. There was a steady voter turnout at the District 2 polling center at Cider Mill School on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Wilton, Conn. less There was a steady voter turnout at the District 2 polling center at Cider Mill School on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Wilton, Conn. There was a steady voter turnout at the District 2 polling center at Cider Mill ... more Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close VOTE today in Wilton 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

Today, Nov. 5 is municipal Election Day.

Wilton’s three polling places will be open for voting from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted on wiltonbulletin.com after they are announced.

Ballot

The following are the candidates and offices to be voted on in the election:

First Selectman (Vote for one): Deb McFadden (D), Lynne A. Vanderslice (R), Michael Richard Powers (Petitioning Candidate).

Selectmen (Vote for any two): Ross Tartell (D), Ceci Maher (D), Joshua S. Cole (R), David K. Clune (Petitioning Candidate).

Board of Finance (Full Term, vote for any three): Chris Stroup (D), Jung Soo Kim (D), Mike Kaelin (D), Peter R. Balderston (R), Warren L. Serenbetz Jr. (R).

Board of Finance (To fill vacancy for two years, vote for one): Kevin Gardiner (D).

Board of Education (Vote for any three): Ruth DeLuca (D), Savet Constantine (D), Mandi B. Schmauch (R), Jennifer C. Lalor (R).

Board of Assessment Appeals (Vote for any two): Bob Zsunkan (D), Dan Falta (R).

Planning and Zoning Commission (Full Term, vote for any four): Florence Johnson (D), Rem Bigosinski (D), Melissa-Jean Rotini (R), Richard M. Tomasetti Sr. (R), Matthew Murphy (R), Jake Bittner (R).

Planning and Zoning Commission (To fill vacancy for two years, vote for one): Peter Squitieri (D), Jill Warren (R).

Zoning Board of Appeals (Full term, vote for any three): John Gardiner (D), Mangtao (Monty) Du (R), Libby Bufano (R), Anthony Cenatiempo (R).

Zoning Board of Appeals (To fill vacancy for two years, vote for one): Sunila Kapur (D).

Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate (Full term, vote for one): Gerald R. Holdridge (R).

Constables (Vote for any three): Ernest Ricco (D), Paul Soley (D), Bo Mitchell (D), Christopher Gardner (R), Lianne Griswold Acosta-Rua (R), Raymond Tobiassen (R).

Voting districts

Wilton is divided into three voting districts:

District 1: Wilton High School, Clune Center, 395 Danbury Road.

District 2: Cider Mill School gym, 240 School Road.

District 3: Middlebrook School gym, 131 School Road.

Wilton schools will be closed that day to allow ample room for voter parking.

Voters may use Wilton’s Voter Look-Up page on the town’s website, wiltonct.org, to check their polling place and party affiliation.

Voter eligibility

To be eligible to vote in Wilton, you must be:

— A United States citizen.

— A resident of Wilton.

— At least 18 years of age by Election Day.

— Have completed confinement and parole, if previously convicted of a felony.

Connecticut law also allows an eligible Wilton resident to register — with identification and proof of residence — and to cast a ballot at the Wilton Town Hall on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com