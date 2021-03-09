VIRUS TODAY: New York lowers vaccine eligibility to age 60

Here's what's happening Tuesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: More than 60 million people, or 18.1% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 31.4 million people have completed their vaccination, or 9.5% of the population.

CASES: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks, going from 66,408 on Feb. 22 to 55,735 on Monday.

DEATHS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,910 on Feb. 22 to 1,563 on Monday.

STATE VACCINATION RATES: According to the CDC, the percentage of population that received at least one dose of vaccine: New Mexico (25.8%); Alaska (24.9%); Connecticut (24.8%). Lowest rates: Alabama (15%); District of Columbia (14.3%); Georgia (13.3%).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— Volunteers are vital helpers at vaccine sites, and it pays off with a shot. That’s raised questions at a time when supplies are limited and Americans have struggled to get vaccinated even if they’re eligible. But medical ethicists say volunteers are necessary for a successful public health effort.

— Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state will lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility from 65 to 60 starting Wednesday. Cuomo says he expects more vaccine shipments and nearly all vaccination sites can vaccinate eligible New Yorkers starting March 17.

— Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed $2 billion in COVID-19 relief spending while vetoing $650 million after Republicans didn’t negotiate with her and tied aid to legislation that would have curbed her administration’s authority to order pandemic restrictions.

QUOTABLE: “She takes care of everybody from A to Z. She goes beyond the scope of work to be a presence of hope and compassion for others.” — Reginald Jean-Mary, pastor of a Miami church, regarding Doramise Moreau, who’s been cooking nearly 1,000 meals a week during the pandemic.

ICYMI: As the pandemic enters its second year, there’s a pent-up longing for normalcy, especially when it comes to life’s milestones — weddings, births, deaths, birthdays and anniversaries.

ON THE HORIZON: There will be more happy young campers this summer. At least 45 states are allowing overnight camps to open, according to the American Camp Association.

