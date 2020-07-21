VIDEO: Wilton Virtual Choir/Orchestra goes ‘Over the Rainbow’

More than 50 Wilton students, teachers and alumni have formed the Wilton Public Schools Virtual Choir/Orchestra. They have produced a YouTube video performing a medley of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "What a Wonderful World."

WILTON — More than 50 students, teachers and alumni from throughout the Wilton school district have formed the Wilton Public Schools Virtual Choir/Orchestra.

Although they cannot perform in person together during the pandemic, they can be seen in a video on YouTube where they perform a medley of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “What a Wonderful World” individually from each of their homes.

The idea for the video was conceived in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic by Jake Arnowitz (WHS ’21) and Kevin Slater, fine and performing arts teacher.

The video was produced by Arnowitz, Jack Parrotta (WHS ’20), and Jimmy Curto (WHS ’20).

Musicians featured in the video:

Lara Burke, Isabelle Braten, Christian Harris, Sean Carlson, Kyle Saxon, Harris Patnaik, Simon Alexander, Jake Arnowitz, Nick Loafman (WHS Band), Moses Trujilo, Isadore Palacpac, Jack Nanez, Ian Kineon, Alex Jelilian, Michael Soojian, Jimmy Curto, Jimmy Curto, Ben Kesselman, Jim Sheridan (WHS teacher), Michael Biondo, Liv Benjamin, Rachel Slater, Isadore Palacpac, Eric Mendelson (WHS teacher), Drumset: Chris Johnson (WHS alum, MD teacher), Mattias Onnerud, Jack Kelly, Mr. Troy Williams (MB/WHS Band), Emma Famous, Erin Famous, Jeeshan Huq, Johnny Shiller, and Malcolm Karlan (WHS Orchestra).

Choir/vocalists in the video:

Ella DeLuca, Chloe Hodnett, Lily Mikita, Tess Nobles, Eleanor Winrow, Sarah Bates, Katie Buse, Anna Clark, Lauren Parrotta, Zara Wiest, Michael Biondo, Edwin Gregory, Jubair Huq, Jack Parrotta, Brycen Addison, Ryan Lynn, and Evan Timnev.

View the video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o2Uug362Os

