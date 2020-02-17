VIDEO: Elephant flies into place at Wilton Library

It wasn’t Dumbo, but an elephant did briefly fly onto the grounds at Wilton Library.

A concrete elephant statue, weighing about 800 pounds, was hoisted from a crane on a truck to the library’s front walkway on Feb. 12.

As part of the library’s menagerie, the elephant joins one large concrete hippo statue (weighing 1,350 pounds) and one 120-pound baby hippo. There is also one other elephant statue.

The new elephant statue was put safely in place by Rich Hubli, the library’s building operations manager, and Juan Carlos Olivares, of the library’s building operations staff.

Juan Carlos Olivares, a worker for Wilton Library, uploads an 800 pound elephant statue to grace the library's entrance on Wednesday, February 12. The elephant joins one other elephant and two hippos in the library's menagerie. less Juan Carlos Olivares, a worker for Wilton Library, uploads an 800 pound elephant statue to grace the library's entrance on Wednesday, February 12. The elephant joins one other elephant and two hippos in the ... more Photo: Patricia Gay/Hearst Connecticut Photo: Patricia Gay/Hearst Connecticut Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close VIDEO: Elephant flies into place at Wilton Library 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

“The elephants and hippos have long been a part of Wilton Library’s history,” said Janet Crystal, the library’s marketing communications manager. “As mascots of the library, they have greeted guests at the old entrance (which is now the reference courtyard) and they have found new homes greeting guests at either end of our walkway,” she said.

Animals in the menagerie were provided by an anonymous donor, Crystal said.

According to the book “Wilton Connecticut,” by Robert H. Russell, concrete hippos and elephants were installed at the Comstock Community Center and Wilton Library in 1985 by Kenneth Lynch & Sons which operated a metal foundry and sold stone sculptures at the corner of Route 7 and Grumman Hill Road. The company later relocated outside Wilton.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com