VA hospital director in NH to oversee Connecticut VA system

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The director of New Hampshire's veterans hospital has been named the director of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System, overseeing the delivery of health care to about 59,000 veterans throughout the state and southern New England.

Alfred Montoya Jr. joined the VA in 2009 and held leadership posts in Connecticut and Vermont before coming to the hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire.

VA Connecticut Healthcare System was formed in 1995 with the integration of the VA medical centers in West Haven and Newington.

Montoya is scheduled to start Oct. 13. A national search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately and an interim director will be named.