Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability ACACIA CORONADO, PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 8:35 p.m.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — As video taken inside Robb Elementary School puts in full view the bewildering inaction by law enforcement during the May slaughter of 19 children and two teachers, some in Uvalde are shouting: Will police face consequences?
Only one officer from the scene of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history is known to be on leave. Authorities have still not released names of officers who for more than an hour milled in and out of a hallway near the adjoining fourth-grade classrooms where the gunman was firing. And nearly two months after the massacre, there's still disagreement about who was in charge.
