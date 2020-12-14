Utah university votes to pursue dropping 'Dixie' from name

Chris Caldwell/AP

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A university in Utah voted Monday to move forward with an effort to drop “Dixie” from its name — an example of the nation’s reexamination of the remnants of Confederacy and slavery.

Dixie State University, in St. George about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, has faced scrutiny in the past over its name but had resisted changing. The area was nicknamed Dixie in the 1800s when settlers with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many of them from the South, tried to make it into a cotton-growing mecca.