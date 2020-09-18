Utah state rep could face arrest in defiance of US attorneys

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Utah Rep. Phil Lyman to appear in court after prosecutors say he repeatedly ignored requests to hand over his tax records.

U.S. law enforcement officials are prepared to arrest him should he be found in contempt of court, said Utah District Judge David Nuffer.

Nuffer has ordered a virtual court hearing via Zoom on Friday and an additional in-person hearing on Oct. 2, where officers would be present with handcuffs.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking Lyman's tax returns to determine whether the restitution payments he owes the government should be higher. Lyman led a 2014 protest of about 50 ATV riders in a canyon in Utah that officials had closed to motorized traffic. A federal court convicted the lawmaker of a misdemeanor and ordered him to pay $95,955.61 in damages. Lyman also spent 10 days in jail, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Lyman agreed to make $100 payments every month. But in Oct. 2019, a court ordered him to provide tax returns from 2017 to 2019 by May 1, 2020, in order to determine if the payment should be higher. That deadline was later extended, but Lyman never provided the documents, prosecutors said.

Lyman said in an email he had submitted tax returns to Judge Nuffer, but not prosecutors.

The state rep's $100 per month payments would only cover a quarter of the roughly $96,000 owed before 2036, when he is not required to continue payments.

In addition to Lyman’s salary from his role at the state legislature, he owns an accounting firm, an investment group and a financial advisory group, according to a state disclosure form.

Lyman filed a nine-page response to the U.S. attorneys on Wednesday, complaining about past mistreatment at the hands of the court and alleging that he is being singled out by a backroom deal between judges and environmentalists, the Tribune reported.

“You may choose to see (and I am certain that you will represent) my arguments as merely a rant,” Lyman wrote. “That is to be expected in this cancel culture. But I am not in contempt of our great country. I love the United States. I love the Constitution. And I, like you and every officer of the Court, has sworn an oath to uphold it. I am not in contempt of the Law.”

Lyman later expressed irritation at the government's threat of arrest at the Oct. 2 hearing.

“Incarceration for what? The order to appear in person, more than 300 miles from my home ... seems draconian,” Lyman said in an email to the Tribune.