Utah's vaping illness count hits 71, THC main cause

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2014, file photo, a child-proof refill bottle of liquid nicotine is shown, in Salt Lake City. Utah health officials say they are investigating 21 cases of a severe lung disease linked to vaping. The state Department of Health announced the new number Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, a jump from the five cases in teenagers and young adults reported last week. less FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2014, file photo, a child-proof refill bottle of liquid nicotine is shown, in Salt Lake City. Utah health officials say they are investigating 21 cases of a severe lung disease linked ... more Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Utah's vaping illness count hits 71, THC main cause 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials say vaping products containing marijuana's high-inducing ingredient, THC, are the main culprit in an outbreak that has led to 71 reported cases in the state.

The new tally of cases announced in a news release Monday from the Utah Department of Health marks a significant increase from the 47 cases reported a week earlier. The agency says 10 more potential cases are being investigated.

The department estimates that 90% of the people who got sick reported vaping THC.

U.S. health officials said last week that at least 805 people have become sick from vaping and 13 people have died. Most patients say they vaped products containing THC.

Symptoms of the disease include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.