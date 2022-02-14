Utah proposes panel to decide when transgender athletes play SAM METZ, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 5:12 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers advanced an amended proposal Monday that would create a mechanism to limit transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports, revisiting a heated debate that has raked through dozens of Republican-led statehouses since last year.
The proposal would create a commission to determine which transgender athletes can participate in all “gender-designated” youth sports, though lawmakers have focused on the idea of transgender girls competing in leagues that match their gender identity.