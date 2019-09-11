Utah officials, residents encourage West Nile prevention

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah mother has urged residents to take preventative measures against West Nile virus after her son became seriously ill.

Gina Vodopich says her 37-year-old son Ryan Stuart can no longer walk or eat on his own and only speaks a few mostly inaudibly words after contracting the neuro-invasive form of the disease.

State health officials say Stuart's case is the first human West Nile infection in Weber County this year, but the disease has been detected across the state including in Utah County.

Health officials say people should use mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves and pants to avoid the mosquito-borne disease.

Officials say symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, and less than 1% could develop a serious neurologic illness, such as meningitis.