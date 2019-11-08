Utah homeless shelter to close, protesters argue extension

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah demonstrators have raised concerns about cold weather conditions as Salt Lake City officials announced plans to close a homeless shelter this month.

State and city officials say The Road Home shelter has housed homeless people and families but is scheduled to close in about three weeks after 300 of its 400 occupants are moved into a new resource center in South Salt Lake.

Demonstrators say the city should keep the shelter open until April and argue finding sustainable solutions would take longer than the time allotted until its closure.

Officials say the current shelter could become unsafe from estimated overflow making it difficult to monitor and staff.

Officials say 20 property owners have offered 77 additional units to help those in need move into local housing.