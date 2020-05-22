Updates for Wilton town buildings, transfer station, tax deferment

WILTON — With Phase 1 reopenings underway, there are some positive updates for operations at town buildings and the transfer station.

On Tuesday, May 26, all town buildings in Wilton will return to their regular hours, five-days per week, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

All buildings, other than the lobby of police headquarters, will remain closed to the general public. Business may be conducted by email, phone, mail or by drop box service.

Effective Thursday, May 28, the transfer station will resume accepting bulky waste, appliances and electronics on Thursdays and every second and fourth Saturday. Also, effective May 28, disposal fees will resume including those for household waste.

See the transfer station webpage for fees. Tickets are available from the town clerk’s office, either by email or by the drop box service at town hall.

The coronavirus count in Wilton is now reported at 199, one less than what has been reported previously. Vanderslice said this is presumably a corrected report from the state.

Statewide, there are 39,208, or 191 new laboratory-confirmed cases, with 14,751 in Fairfield County. There are 194 cases not yet assigned to a municipality.

The number of deaths in the state rose by 53 to 3,582. The last reported number of deaths in Wilton was 31. That information will be updated when the town clerk receives the required report and certificates from Norwalk and other municipalities to update that information.

The number of cases currently hospitalized in the state has decreased by 71 patients. Hospitalization statewide is 816, with 241 in Fairfield County.

The fillable, linked FY2021 tax deferment application is now available online for those who qualify. Instructions and information regarding qualifications are available on the tax collector’s webpage.

“The application links directly to our tax billing system, making the process efficient for both residents and the town” said Vanderslice. Applicants may be required to email additional documents to the tax collector.

