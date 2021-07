The following information is from the Town of Wilton about the upcoming tax payment deadline on Monday, Aug. 2, for residents.

The first installment of Real Estate and Personal Property taxes and all Motor Vehicle taxes must be paid on or before August 2, 2021.

If payment is not made on time, the installment due will become delinquent and subject to interest at a rate of 18% per year, as provided under Public Act 82-141. Minimum Interest Charge is $2.00.

Taxes can be paid online, by mail, in-person or through a secure drop box located at Town Hall.

The most convenient method is to pay online, click here, (https://www.invoicecloud.com/portal/(S(vd0podpc0v0qwsimz0ewexro))/2/Site.aspx?G=c4d2588e-50a7-4408-86fc-438354dcb34c), or visit the Town’s home page at www.wiltonct.org, under Resident Action Center, click on Online Payments. There is no fee for ACH/Check payments.

If mailing your payment, the envelope must be postmarked no later than August 2, 2021. Please take the envelope into the Post Office to ensure proper postmarking.

Both installments were mailed in early July. Sign up online to receive your January installment by email or text and to receive reminders. Your bill is viewable online under Online Payments.

The Tax Collector’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm and is located at Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Rd Wilton, CT.

Please email TaxCollector@wiltonct.org with questions.

Visit https://www.wiltonct.org/home/news/reminder-upcoming-tax-payment-deadline for more information about the payments.