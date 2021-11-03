Unofficial results: Wilton's GOP leads in municipal races while Dems sweep BOE

6
WILTON — Republicans will seemingly take home a majority of municipal seats in town while Democrats will dominate the open Board of Education spots, according to preliminary election results released Wednesday.
With two seats open on the Board of Selectmen and three candidates, the GOP and Democrats will split the seats. As of Wednesday morning, initial results favor Republican Kim Healy, who earned 2,963 votes, and Democrat Bas Nabulsi, who totaled 2,729 votes. The current tally has Ohio transplant and Democrat Keith Denning down over 300 votes with 2,375.