University of Oregon plans for in-person classes this fall

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — University of Oregon students may have in-person classes this fall, officials said.

University President Michael Schill announced Monday that leaders are making plans to bring students back to campus after spring and summer terms are conducted online to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Register-Guard reported.

“I want to let you all know that we fully intend and are currently planning to be open for in-person, on-campus instruction this fall,” Schill said in the announcement.

He noted there remain many variables to COVID-19 outside of university control, but leaders, are making adjustments with the guidance of public health officials. The plans also will comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s framework for reopening establishments throughout Oregon, Schill said.

Deans and other administrators of schools and colleges are considering changes such as altering class schedules, reducing class sizes, changing room assignments for more distance, and expanding online classes.

Schill also noted areas of financial concern for the university, including early projections of low enrollment, and how COVID-19 could affect state funding for universities. Some ideas already circulated include a temporary pay reduction program for employees, which will continue to be discussed with employee groups, Schill said.