University of Missouri fraternity closes indefinitely

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Another University of Missouri fraternity chapter has been closed indefinitely.

Phillip Rodriguez, executive director of the Delta Sigma Phi Foundation, said in an email that the decision to close the chapter stemmed from “a pattern of behavior that goes against the values of our fraternity.”

The MU Student Conduct Committee found that the fraternity had violated campus policy and recommended that the chapter lose recognition for a minimum of three years, Sara Diedrich, a spokesperson for the university, said in an email.

The fraternity chapter is one of at least eight at the university to be either suspended or closed within the last five years, the Columbia Missourian reports.