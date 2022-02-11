University of Alabama to remove KKK leader's name from hall JAY REEVES, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 11:24 a.m.
Autherine Lucy Foster, the first black student admitted to an all-white college in Alabama, gets a hug from University of Alabama senior Alecea Watkins, as The University of Alabama unveiled a historic marker honoring Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — University of Alabama trustees voted Friday to strip the name of a one-time governor who led the Ku Klux Klan from a campus building and rename it solely for the school's first Black student.
The unanimous vote reversed a decision last week to add the name of Autherine Lucy Foster, who briefing attended the all-white state school in 1956, to a building honoring Bibb Graves, a progressive, pro-education governor who also ran a Montgomery KKK group a century ago.