Universities urge students to get tested before going home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Universities in South Dakota are encouraging their students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning home for Thanksgiving to help curb the spread of the virus.

South Dakota State University in Brookings and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion are offering free tests.

South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that the majority of recent COVID-19 spread has been among smaller gatherings of family members and friends, the Argus Leader reported.

“Protect your loved ones,” a South Dakota State email to students said. “You may not show symptoms but that does not mean you cannot spread the virus to a parent, grandparent or other family member who is considered a higher risk category for illness from the virus.”

South Dakota Board of Regents spokeswoman Janelle Toman said testing at the state’s universities has been handled at the campus level because circumstances can vary at each school.

South Dakota State's campaign is ‘Test Before Turkey’ and advises students not to return home until they receive test results. The tests are being processed by the university's own Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Lab.

The University of South Dakota's campaign is ‘Know Before Your Go’ with testing offered two days a week.