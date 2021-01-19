Unions strike over job cuts at French vaccine maker Sanofi Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 8:32 a.m.
1 of4 Striking workers gather outside the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi headquarters in Marcy l'Etoile, central France, Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021. Employees of pharmaceutical company Sanofi stage a protest against planned redundancies that they say could slow the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic . Sanofi had been developing Covid vaccines but will not be ready to roll out until late 2021. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 A worker install a poster reading "Sanofi on strike" outside the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi headquarters in Marcy l'Etoile, central France, Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021. Employees of pharmaceutical company Sanofi stage a protest against planned redundancies that they say could slow the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic . Sanofi had been developing Covid vaccines but will not be ready to roll out until late 2021. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Striking workers gather outside the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi headquarters in Marcy l'Etoile, central France, Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021. Employees of pharmaceutical company Sanofi stage a protest against planned redundancies that they say could slow the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic . Sanofi had been developing Covid vaccines but will not be ready to roll out until late 2021. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Striking workers gather outside the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi headquarters in Marcy l'Etoile, central France, Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021. Employees of pharmaceutical company Sanofi stage a protest against planned redundancies that they say could slow the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic . Sanofi had been developing Covid vaccines but will not be ready to roll out until late 2021. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less
MARCY L'ETOILE, France (AP) — Unions at French drug maker Sanofi held a one-day strike Tuesday at the lab where it is developing a COVID-19 vaccine and some other sites, to protest job cuts the company plans despite a boost in investment amid the pandemic.
Some 200 workers with union flags and megaphones gathered outside the entrance to the sprawling Sanofi research and development facility in Marcy l’Etoile in central France. They said that hundreds of planned job cuts in France could slow the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.