Union president fined for PAC's excessive campaign donations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island election authorities voted to fine the president of an influential union for allowing its political action committee to exceed the state's limit on annual campaign contributions.

Correctional officers’ union president Richard Ferruccio has agreed to pay the $1,020 penalty in a consent order with the Rhode Island Board of Elections, the Boston Globe reported.

The board voted this week to approve the fine.

The PAC exceeded the $25,000 state donation limit by $4,075 in 2017, $1,350 in 2018 and $4,775 through the first three quarters in 2019, the board found.

The PAC's treasurer, Richard Hahn, apologized to the board for the violations and said new policies will ensure the group complies with the law, according to a board audit published this week.

The union often weighs in on criminal justice reform matters at the Statehouse and issues political endorsements during election season. It recently opposed a plan to close the high-security unit at the Adult Correctional Institution while a new unit is being built.

Among its 2019 contributions, the group gave $1,000 each to U.S. Rep. James Langevin, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, all Democrats.