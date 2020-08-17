Ultralight plane crashes at Lake of Ozarks; pilot survives

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — The pilot of an ultralight plane escaped serious injuries when the plane crashed and sank in the Lake of the Ozarks on Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The pilot told troopers he heard the plane's engine cutting out before it stopped working and the plane crashed near the 3.5 mile marker of the Little Niangua Arm, patrol Sgt. Scott White said.

The pilot had facial injuries likely caused by his sunglasses when the plane hit the water, White said.

The pilot was able to swim to shore after the aircraft sank in 20 feet of water. He later directed investigators to the spot and the plane was found with sonar. It will be recovered later this week, KYTV reported.

The crash came a day after a single-engine plane crashed near Grand Glaize Airport near Osage Beach, killing a couple from Iowa.