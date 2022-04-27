Ukraine war stokes concerns over Turkey's nuclear plant April 27, 2022 Updated: April 27, 2022 3:07 p.m.
1 of5 Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot activists with an anti-nuclear stickers on their masks take part in a demonstration to voice their unease over the ongoing construction of the Russian-owned Akkuyu nuclear power plant in southern Turkey, some 60 miles (100 km) from the island nation's northern coastline, inside the United Nations controlled buffer zone that cuts across the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Activists say uncertainty over the safety of war-wracked Ukraine's nuclear power plants has re-ignited concerns over a Russian-owned nuclear power plant that's currently being built in a quake-prone area on Turkey's southern coastline. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
Uncertainty over the safety of war-wracked Ukraine’s nuclear power plants has reignited concerns over a Russian-owned nuclear power station now being built in a quake-prone area on Turkey’s southern coast, Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot activists said Wednesday.
About 200 activists representing two dozen organizations from both sides of ethnically divided Cyprus converged inside the United Nations controlled buffer zone that cuts across the capital Nicosia. They sought to voice their unease over ongoing construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is only 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the island nation’s northern coast.