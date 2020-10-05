Uber driver shot in possible case of road rage near Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — An Uber driver was shot Monday morning in what police describe as a possible road rage case in an Atlanta suburb.

The driver was shot twice Monday morning in Brookhaven, just northeast of Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The driver had no passengers with him at the time, Brookhaven Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley said. He was shot in the abdomen and thigh and is expected to survive, police said.

“The situation is being described as a possible road rage incident,” Gurley said.

Police are searching for the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white passenger car.

“We are working to gather more information about the make and model of that vehicle and the occupants," Gurley said.