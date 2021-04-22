UW leaders reiterate no mandatory vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leaders of the University of Wisconsin System's two largest institutions reiterated Thursday that students, faculty and staff will not face mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations to return to campus this fall.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone said during a virtual luncheon that it's crucial students return to in-person courses this fall. Both schools are suffering massive financial hits as the pandemic drags on due to lost housing and food revenue. Blank said UW-Madison expects losses to total $320 million by the end of June; Mone said UW-Milwaukee expects nearly $90 million in losses by then.