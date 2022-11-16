Judge orders UVA shooting suspect to remain in custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of killing three members of the school's football team and wounding two other students in an on-campus shooting will be held without bond, a judge ordered Wednesday.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces during his first court appearance. Appearing by video link from jail, Jones told the judge he plans to hire an attorney, but the judge appointed a public defender to represent him for the time being.