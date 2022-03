TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The University of South Florida's board of trustees has elevated the school's interim president to the official position.

The trustees voted Tuesday to hire Rhea Law, a prominent Tampa attorney and USF grad, to replace Steve Currall, who resigned in July. Law had been hired to temporarily replace him. The trustees chose Law, 72, over Jeffrey Talley, a former chief of the U.S. Army Reserve who has held several academic positions.