US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children AMY TAXIN, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 5:54 p.m.
U.S. officials will close four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant children crossing the Mexican border alone but cautioned Tuesday that minors were still arriving.
The Department of Health and Human Services will shut two facilities in Texas and two at convention centers in California by early August, Aurora Miranda-Maese, juvenile coordinator for the agency's office of refugee resettlement, said during a court hearing about custody conditions for migrant children.