US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the divided U.N. Security Council on Monday to stop making humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in need.
Referring especially to Russia and its close ally Syrian President Bashar Assad, Blinken said the council should also “stop taking part in or making excuses for attacks” on hospitals and near the only authorized crossing point, which has closed off pathways to assistance.