US taps interim manager for struggling Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government filed a proposal Tuesday to appoint a manager for the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city, which nearly collapsed in late summer and continues to struggle.
The Justice Department said in a news release that the proposal is meant to be an interim measure while the federal government, the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health try to negotiate a judicially enforceable consent decree. The goal is to achieve long-term sustainability of the system and the city’s compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and other laws.