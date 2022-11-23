US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions against three more Iranian security officials in response to the Tehran government's continued crackdown on protests after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code.
Hassan Asgari, Alireza Moradi and Mohammad Taghi Osanloo were the latest Iranian officials cited by the Treasury Department. The three allegedly assisted in spreading military control over largely Kurdish areas, including Sanandaj and Mahabad, which have “faced a particularly severe security response" since the protests began in September, according to the department.