US prosecutors: Jailed MS-13 bosses behind wave of violence

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors announced terrorism charges Thursday against top MS-13 leaders imprisoned in El Salvador, accusing them of ordering killings and other crimes by the notorious street gang from behind bars.

The directives by the 14 defendants — members of an illicit commission known as “Ranfla Nacional” — have resulted in a wave of violence in El Salvador, the United States and elsewhere, prosecutors said. The defendants include Borromeo Enrique Henriquez, considered the leadership’s most powerful member, they said.