Heather Rousseau/AP

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Environmentalists have filed a new legal challenge against a U.S. government program that allows oil and gas pipelines to be built across wetlands, rivers and other water bodies.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Great Falls, Mont. on Monday alleges that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program lets companies skirt environmental reviews of potential spills by granting a blanket construction permit to the industry.